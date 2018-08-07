Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s FY2018 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark set a $110.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $92.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.03 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $793,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 385.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 461,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after acquiring an additional 439,947 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,821,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,156,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 227,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 182,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

