Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Increased by Analyst

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $358.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Kforce opened at $42.60 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Kforce has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 17,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Allred sold 4,463 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $179,055.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,595 shares of company stock worth $1,499,559. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kforce by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

