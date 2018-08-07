Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.30.

NYSE:HLF opened at $59.40 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 140.85% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,367.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Henry C. Wang sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $37,004.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $3,195,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,619,408 shares of company stock valued at $557,961,112. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

