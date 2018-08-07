Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eurobank EFG upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Gulfport Energy opened at $11.58 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

In other Gulfport Energy news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

