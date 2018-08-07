Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Restaurant Brands International opened at $62.98 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,886,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,695,000 after purchasing an additional 768,379 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.9% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $342,127.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,127.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.