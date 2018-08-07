Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for PGT Innovations Inc Issued By KeyCorp (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGTI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Gabelli cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

PGT Innovations opened at $24.75 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson sold 85,533 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,597,756.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $1,703,788.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,964 shares of company stock worth $3,932,866. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

