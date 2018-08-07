Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Keane Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Keane Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Keane Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keane Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keane Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keane Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.29. Keane Group has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.88 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Gregory Powell sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $335,715.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,735.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Carl Stewart sold 33,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $542,038.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,681. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Keane Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 49,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Keane Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keane Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 216,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keane Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Keane Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

