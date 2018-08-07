Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Belden Inc. (BDC) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Belden in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of Belden opened at $69.40 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Belden has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $668.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In related news, Director Bryan C. Cressey bought 2,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.31 per share, for a total transaction of $108,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,651.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Belden by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

