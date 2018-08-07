Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Pandora Media Inc (P) Issued By Wedbush

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pandora Media in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the Internet radio service will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pandora Media’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on P. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pandora Media from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pandora Media from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pandora Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Pandora Media opened at $8.02 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.63.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 243.61% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $48,647.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 604,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $161,647.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 750,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,810 shares of company stock worth $731,164. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of P. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the second quarter worth about $270,000.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

