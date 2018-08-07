Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Lifted by Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Webster Financial opened at $66.57 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $216,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 4,915.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229,119 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Webster Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $202,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,268.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $97,482.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,672.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.