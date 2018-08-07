Puzo Michael J Acquires 1,863 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories opened at $65.23 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,440 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.