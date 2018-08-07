Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 321 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 106,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

NYSE SAM opened at $275.60 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $144.60 and a 12 month high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

