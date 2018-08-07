Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $136.90.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $95,380.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $651,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,311,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $810,603. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

