Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group opened at $51.43 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,093,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,739. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

