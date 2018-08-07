Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $151,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic opened at $90.59 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $90.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

