Prudential Financial (PRU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Prudential’s second-quarter earnings per share missed estimates but improved year over year on stellar performances at International Insurance and improved results at PGIM. The company continues to benefit from growth in asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and solid international operations. It is set to grow on its high performing asset management business, international operations and a deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market. Focus on Protection, Retirement and Investment Management businesses will continue to help Prudential lead the space. A strong balance sheet and an efficient capital management are also tailwinds. It expects ROE between 12% and 13% in the near-to-intermediate term. Shares of Prudential have outperformed the industry quarter to date. However, exposure to still low interest rates as well as to products like annuities and universal life guarantying low return remains a woe.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRU. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,977. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $92.05 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Prudential Financial by 303.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

