Proxeus Price Hits $0.0412 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Proxeus has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Proxeus has a market cap of $8.17 million and $164,583.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00383278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00192761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,240,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

