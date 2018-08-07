Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSM. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.88 ($34.75).

ETR PSM traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, reaching €22.90 ($26.63). 192,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a fifty-two week high of €41.77 ($48.57).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

