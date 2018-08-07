Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Reduced by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 298,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,857 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble opened at $82.52 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

