ProChain Hits Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ProChain has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProChain token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, OKEx and FCoin. In the last week, ProChain has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00396265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00193216 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013806 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro . ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.