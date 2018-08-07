ProAssurance (PRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

ProAssurance opened at $41.65 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other ProAssurance news, Director Magnus James Gorrie bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.