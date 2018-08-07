Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.91 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,820,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after buying an additional 1,136,190 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,316.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 858,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 798,212 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 136.9% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 698,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 144.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 491,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 94.0% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 795,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 385,415 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment opened at $17.96 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 83.31%. The company had revenue of $269.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,085,352 shares in the company, valued at $38,161,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

