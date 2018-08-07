Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

