Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,004 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Stifel Financial worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,596,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,916,000 after buying an additional 332,354 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,628,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,522,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,196,000 after buying an additional 169,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 199.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 722,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial opened at $55.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.97%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $300,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

