Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of MAXIMUS worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 411.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 241.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $61,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $64.66 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXIMUS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. First Analysis raised shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.