PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) vs. Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Head to Head Comparison

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PRA Health Sciences and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 0 1 9 0 2.90 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $102.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than PRA Health Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 4.25% 24.52% 7.00% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -73.46% -65.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Anavex Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $2.26 billion 2.98 $86.92 million $3.20 32.88 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$13.46 million ($0.33) -8.00

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Anavex Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include targeting and compensation services, and pharmaceutical audit suite; brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. The company conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71 to treat Alzheimer's disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

