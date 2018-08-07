Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Stake Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pra Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pra Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 90,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $38,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,306.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,454 shares of company stock worth $1,832,179. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pra Group opened at $38.70 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.50. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $223.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pra Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

