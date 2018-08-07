Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 193,368 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 154,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $223.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.29%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Pra Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $38,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $41,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,062.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,179 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

