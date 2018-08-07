PQ Group (PQG) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PQ Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.1854525163903 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PQG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of PQ Group opened at $17.57 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 38.20. PQ Group has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

