PPL (PPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PPL had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. PPL updated its FY18 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

PPL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 180,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.