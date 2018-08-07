Potbelly (PBPB) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Potbelly from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potbelly from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Potbelly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Potbelly traded down $0.20, reaching $12.20, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 90,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.22 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

