Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Insulet (PODD) Share Price

News stories about Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) have trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insulet earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.1266946083734 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.24.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.72 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $101,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $749,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,783,122 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.