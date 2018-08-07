Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) & Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Financial Survey

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Portola Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Clovis Oncology 0 2 11 0 2.85

Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $62.80, indicating a potential upside of 66.31%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus price target of $83.06, indicating a potential upside of 120.43%. Given Clovis Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portola Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals $22.55 million 110.22 -$286.09 million ($4.81) -7.85 Clovis Oncology $55.51 million 35.67 -$346.39 million ($5.12) -7.36

Portola Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clovis Oncology. Portola Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Portola Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals -1,364.89% -109.35% -65.49% Clovis Oncology -382.83% -93.40% -40.95%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clovis Oncology beats Portola Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers. It is also developing PRT2761, which is in Phase 2 for allergic conjunctivitis; and PCSK9 inhibitor in pre-clinical study for hypercholesterolemia. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Dermavant Sciences GmbH; and Ora, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

