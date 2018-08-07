Portland General Electric (POR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Portland General Electric earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.2629181308149 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research firms have commented on POR. Williams Capital raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “$45.10” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

POR stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

