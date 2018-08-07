Polymetal International PLC (POLY) Receives GBX 890.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 890.14 ($11.52).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 915 ($11.84) to GBX 870 ($11.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Polymetal International to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 910 ($11.78) to GBX 650 ($8.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 900 ($11.65) to GBX 800 ($10.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th.

LON:POLY traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 666.20 ($8.62). 24,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 729.60 ($9.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.71).

In related news, insider Christine Coignard purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.54) per share, with a total value of £36,300 ($46,990.29).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.

