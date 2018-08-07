PokeCoin Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (POKE)

PokeCoin (CURRENCY:POKE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, PokeCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One PokeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PokeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PokeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PokeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015174 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00369654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00194590 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000711 BTC.

PokeCoin Profile

PokeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pokemoncoindev

PokeCoin Coin Trading

PokeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PokeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PokeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PokeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PokeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PokeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.