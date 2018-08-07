PNM Resources (PNM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources, Inc. is an electric utility that provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. In New Mexico, the utility’s retail electric service territory covers a large area of north central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico. Service to retail electric customers is subject to the jurisdiction of the NMPRC. PNM has decided to stop pursuing wholesale generation contracts although some sales continue to be made to wholesale customers. Service to wholesale customers is regulated by FERC. Regulation encompasses the utility’s electric rates, service, accounting, issuances of securities, construction of major new generation, types of generation resources, transmission and distribution facilities, and other matters. “

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.07.

Shares of PNM Resources traded up $0.16, hitting $39.60, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,625. PNM Resources has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.23.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

In other news, Director Norman P. Becker acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNM Resources (PNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.