Pluralsight (PS) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PS. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

Pluralsight traded down $0.35, hitting $26.50, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,002,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,475. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth $17,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,554,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,141,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,544,000.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

