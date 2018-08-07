Pluralsight (PS) Lifted to Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of PS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 1,002,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,475. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $734,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $847,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $6,554,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $9,544,000.

Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

