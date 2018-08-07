Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 85.89% and a negative return on equity of 87.73%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,357,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 239,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Plug Power by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,811 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power traded down $0.04, hitting $1.95, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.09. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

