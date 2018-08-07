Playkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,868.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $31,868.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003447 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00385870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00192319 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.