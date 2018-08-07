Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Platform Specialty Products earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0782762438649 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

Shares of Platform Specialty Products opened at $12.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Platform Specialty Products has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.27 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Platform Specialty Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.