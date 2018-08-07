Pixelworks (PXLW) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News stories about Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pixelworks earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.7321139967397 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pixelworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.96. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 million, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

