PitisCoin (PTS) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. PitisCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,166.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PitisCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PitisCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025305 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00080173 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PitisCoin Profile

PitisCoin (CRYPTO:PTS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @protoshares . The official website for PitisCoin is pitiscoin.com

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PitisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

