Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,612,880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,413,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 1,167,847 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 646.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after buying an additional 1,018,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,659,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $170.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5952 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

