Pitcairn Co. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 845,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 270,048 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.89. 5,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $156.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $542,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $3,368,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,845,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,749 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.