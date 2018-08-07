Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 target price on Bankwell Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group opened at $32.26 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 93,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter worth $133,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $156,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,451 shares of company stock worth $170,400 over the last ninety days. 21.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

