Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$44.00” Price Target for Tenaris (TS)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TS. Cowen lifted their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NYSE TS opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.61. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.21%. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 44.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

