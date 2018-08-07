Nordstrom (JWN) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) has been assigned a $47.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Cowen downgraded Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of Nordstrom traded down $0.41, hitting $50.52, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 66,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,742. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $54.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $6,294,436.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares in the company, valued at $134,546,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $26,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,488 shares of company stock worth $8,672,275. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $124,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $147,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $154,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

