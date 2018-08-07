Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.32 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $974.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

